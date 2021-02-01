Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 57,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

