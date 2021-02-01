Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.06.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.