Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.75. 150,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 98,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

