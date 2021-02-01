WestRock Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.43 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.