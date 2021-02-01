WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.19.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $48,640,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

