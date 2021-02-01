Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,451 shares of company stock worth $14,854,376. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $185.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.