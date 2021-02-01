Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,376. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,279. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

