Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

