Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 11,783 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

