Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,632 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

