Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,616 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

TFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.82. 104,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,068. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

