Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $209.60. 56,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

