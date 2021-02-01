Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $17.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,252. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

