Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

