Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $708.91. 8,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $722.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

