Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.75. 28,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,016. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

