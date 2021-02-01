Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 97,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.46. 1,793,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

