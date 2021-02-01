Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 4,907 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,189. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

