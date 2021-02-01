Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

FREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $3,685,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,635,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

