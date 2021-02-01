Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

