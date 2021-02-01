William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

