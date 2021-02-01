William Blair Comments on ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average is $195.53. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.