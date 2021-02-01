Wing Price Reaches $17.04 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Wing has a market cap of $15.55 million and $9.47 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $17.04 or 0.00051229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038866 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,412,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,758 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance.

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

