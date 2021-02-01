Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Shares of WING stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

