Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Shares in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.11%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

