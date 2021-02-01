Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $96.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

