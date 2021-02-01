Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,283. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

