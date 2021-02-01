Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 291 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $266,534.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

