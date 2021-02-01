Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $48,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

