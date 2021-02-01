Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $379.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.27 and a 200-day moving average of $357.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

