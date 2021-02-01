Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

