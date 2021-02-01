Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 235 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

