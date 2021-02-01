Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 572 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,052.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,491. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

