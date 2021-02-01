Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.