Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

TRN stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -556.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.