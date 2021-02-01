WOM Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $896,942.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.