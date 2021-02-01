World Asset Management Inc Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $813.48. 380,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. The stock has a market cap of $771.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,636.81, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

