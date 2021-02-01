World Asset Management Inc Has $4.59 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.97. 98,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

