World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,400. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,182,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,713 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,996. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

