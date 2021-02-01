World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $467.82. 41,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

