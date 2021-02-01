World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $98.41. 161,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

