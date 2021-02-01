World Asset Management Inc Sells 6,846 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,653. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

