X-CASH Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $177,082.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 241.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,065,108,400 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

