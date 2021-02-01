Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 162.9% in January

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Xinyuan Real Estate’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

