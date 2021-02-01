Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.89. 1,792,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,718,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $327.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Xunlei by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

