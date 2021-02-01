Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.52.

AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

