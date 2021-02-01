Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.68.

YGRAF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.19.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

