Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $12.82. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

