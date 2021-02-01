YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) versus H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Head to Head Comparison

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for H&R Block and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H&R Block and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.20 -$7.53 million $0.84 20.51 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&R Block beats YogaWorks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

