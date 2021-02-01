Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases 203 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $87.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

